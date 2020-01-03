Reviewing Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) & Tiptree (OTCMKTS:TIPT)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tiptree and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tiptree has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiptree and Tokio Marine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $625.83 million 0.44 $23.93 million N/A N/A Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.80 $2.47 billion $3.87 14.53

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tokio Marine pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 2.01% 1.27% 0.27% Tokio Marine 5.20% 8.66% 1.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Tiptree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Tiptree on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

