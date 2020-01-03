Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

RBG opened at GBX 83 ($1.09) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98. Revolution Bars Group has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.80 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.