Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. National Securities cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.16. 11,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.26. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.