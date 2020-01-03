Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

