RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.88.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

RingCentral stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,329.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $953,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,771.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,738 shares of company stock valued at $48,061,113. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

