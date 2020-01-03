Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 4.5% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $23.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Huobi, Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

