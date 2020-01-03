Rise Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $198,878.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000896 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,490,612 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

