Robert W. Baird Downgrades Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to Neutral

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Nomura cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $14.95 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Bruce N. Haase acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,717 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,613,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 592,283 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,547,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 98,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,844,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 246,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

