Robotina Achieves Market Cap of $13.17 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Robotina has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Robotina has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and $116,906.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.01434698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

