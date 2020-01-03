Robotina (ROX) Price Reaches $0.0431 on Top Exchanges

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Robotina has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and $122,657.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robotina token can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

