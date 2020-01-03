ROOBEE Hits One Day Volume of $718,785.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $718,785.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.04 or 0.05811176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,489,947 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

