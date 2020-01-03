Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 132,040.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 153,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,167 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $365.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.85. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $257.89 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.512 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

