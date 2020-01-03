Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in Roper Technologies by 132,040.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 153,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,167 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

Shares of ROP traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.69. 7,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,270. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $257.89 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

