Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 440.9% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% in the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.63. 59,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $117.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

