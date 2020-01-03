Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

NYSE GDDY opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $851,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,952 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Godaddy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Godaddy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Godaddy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Godaddy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Godaddy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

