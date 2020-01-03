Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$57.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

ENGH traded down C$0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.97 and a 12 month high of C$51.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.40. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.06.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.