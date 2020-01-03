Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.43 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 246,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.