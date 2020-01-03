RPC, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of RPC in a report released on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for RPC’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RES. Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

RPC stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

