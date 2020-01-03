RPICoin (RPI) 1-Day Volume Hits $27.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 65% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. RPICoin has a total market cap of $6,421.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, RPICoin has traded down 74.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065063 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 110.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 914,233,740 coins and its circulating supply is 874,221,805 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

