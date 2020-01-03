RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

RPM International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $75.15. 655,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,944. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. RPM International has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,123.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

