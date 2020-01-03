RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $368,568.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $368,568.00 and $310,040.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $6,701.24 or 0.91239490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

