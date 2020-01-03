Rubies (RBIES) Market Cap Reaches $41,890.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a total market cap of $41,890.00 and $449.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007193 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.