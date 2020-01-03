Rubycoin (RBY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022096 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005740 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,438,082 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

