Rupee Price Up 73.1% Over Last 7 Days (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 73.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $117,352.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,218,000 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

