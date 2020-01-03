Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,012.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $316,772.00 and $1,012.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,316.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01812511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.13 or 0.02926917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00572493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00671606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060702 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00387831 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,894,228 coins and its circulating supply is 16,776,915 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

