Safe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $119,371.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Safe has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $119,371.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. In the last week, Safe has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057939 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00598348 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00234552 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084736 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001778 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

