Safe Haven (SHA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,786.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $8,786.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.02405420 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

