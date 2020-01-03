SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0286 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $793,054.00 and $162.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

