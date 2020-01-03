SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a market cap of $241,631.00 and $242,441.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00700010 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000754 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,165,956 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

