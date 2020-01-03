SaluS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,667.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. SaluS has a market cap of $4.58 million and $9,667.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00061405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, SaluS has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

