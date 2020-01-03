Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM opened at $174.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $179.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average is $149.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.