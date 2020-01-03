Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

SASR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 488,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $14,713,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.