Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.81.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

