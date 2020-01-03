Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 733.75 ($9.65).

Several research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

LON SNN opened at GBX 690 ($9.08) on Friday. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.87) and a one year high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 649.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 607.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82.

In other Sanne Group news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 18,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £100,053.84 ($131,615.15).

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

