Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sara Baack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total value of $141,332.50.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $585.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,850. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $346.36 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.01 and a 200-day moving average of $547.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,559,000 after buying an additional 50,121 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

