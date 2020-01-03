Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.90.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,621,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $130.55. 14,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.27. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.