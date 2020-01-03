savedroid Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One savedroid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, savedroid has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $426,311.00 and $138.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.05860130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

