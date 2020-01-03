savedroid Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. savedroid has a market capitalization of $392,528.00 and approximately $371.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One savedroid token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.05822589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000295 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

