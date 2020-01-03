Scala (XLA) Trading 89.6% Higher Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Scala has a market cap of $426,039.00 and $3,032.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded 89.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

