Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SALT. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $461.75 million, a PE ratio of -209.33 and a beta of 2.27. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

