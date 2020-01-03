SCRIV NETWORK Hits Market Capitalization of $9,447.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $9,447.00 and $9.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

