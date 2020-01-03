Scry.info Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Scry.info has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $388,029.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

