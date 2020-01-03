Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $1.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SHIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 8,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,373. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.89. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 80.98% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. Analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

