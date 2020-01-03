SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get SEASPAN CORP/SH SH alerts:

Shares of SSW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 3,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,390. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.