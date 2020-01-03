SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Keith Valentine bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $157,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNE opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.18. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

