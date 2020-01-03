Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Secureworks stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 1.05. Secureworks has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Secureworks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Secureworks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Secureworks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Secureworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Secureworks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

