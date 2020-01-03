Seele Hits Market Cap of $112.39 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Seele has a market capitalization of $112.39 million and approximately $38.43 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Seele token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002190 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bilaxy and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.24 or 0.05811497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023912 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HADAX, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

