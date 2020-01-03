SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEGXF. UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

SEGXF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

