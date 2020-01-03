Selfkey Price Hits $0.0017 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Tidex, OKEx and Kucoin. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.24 or 0.05811497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030186 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Tidex, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

