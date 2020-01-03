Selfkey Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, IDEX and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05857128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, Binance, RightBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.